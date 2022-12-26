Kim Kardashian is one of the most influential celebrities in the world, but she is also one of the most controversial. She is now reacting to the criticism she received for her response to the Balenciaga's statement.

The luxury brand has been in trouble since a disturbing campaign came out which many people believe was oversexualizing minors. Since then, Balenciaga issued a statement, in which they apologized. However, they haven't recover totally from the scandal.

Another campaign, which featured documents about an “US supreme court case interrogating whether child sexual abuse imagery legislation curtails freedom of speech rights,” per The Guardian, also caused rage online, for which they are now suing the production company of it. Here's what Kardashian got to say about it.

Kim Kardashian comments on the Balenciaga's scandal

Kim Kardashian, who is one of the collaborators of the brand, posted a story on Instagram where she said she was "reevaluating" her relationship with the brand. "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children should be held in the highest regard and any attempt to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society, period," the statement read.

However, to some fans, she wasn’t “quick” enough to respond to the controversy, as well as she was “bland.” Now, Kardashian talked with Angie Martinez about the baclask she received over her statement and said:

“As soon as I saw what people were seeing and the reality of the situation, I spoke and denounced it. Because I didn’t say f*** Balenciaga, people got mad. They’re mad if I don’t speak out, they’re mad if I don’t cancel,” she explained.

Kardashian also referred to her relationship with Kanye West, now known as Ye, who is the father of her children. She said she tries to shield them for the comments about him, as “they’re not ready to deal with that yet.” Ye was also cut from Balenciaga, after his anti-Semitic comments.