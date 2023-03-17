Kim Kardashian is a soccer fan; this was evident by her recent pictures with a Roma jersey and now attending a Europa League match.

Kim Kardashian shows off her support for her son's favorite soccer team by making quick trip to the stadium

Kim Kardashian is everything all mixed into one, a socialite, media personality, and businesswoman. You can now add soccer fan to the list of things the 42-year-old does, and soccer seems to be something she takes pride in as an activity to do with her children.

On Thursday evening the reality TV star was spotted at the Emirates taking in Arsenal - Sporting SP in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The Gunners crashed out on penalty kicks after Sporting tied the match with a highlight reel goal from midfield.

Kim Kardashian took in the match with her personal photographer, assistants, and children. The celebrity uploaded an Instagram story with programs of the match and an energy drink in the VIP booth.

Kim Kardashian’s son is an Arsenal supporter

In January of 2023, Kim Kardashian’s son Saint was wearing an Arsenal kit for his birthday, and it seems to be that he is an Arsenal supporter. Now Saint was with his mother watching the Gunners and enjoying his time at the stadium.

Saint is seven years old and is one of four children Kardashian has from her marriage to troubled rapper Kanye West, who she divorced in 2022.

Kardashian’s appearance at the stadium is reported to also be a collaboration with a documentary that was filmed at the ground as well.