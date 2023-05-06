This morning took place the coronation of King Charles, who won the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Here, check out the best reactions and memes from the ceremony.

The United Kingdom finally has two new royal leaders. Charles and Camilla were crowned king and queen in a crowded ceremony on Saturday morning, May 6. They were accompanied by several royals, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry had confirmed his presence but was not with his brother and nephews, but was in a separate place and was the protagonist of most of the memes that were going around social networks. Meghan Markle did not attend and stayed with her children in the United States.

The stars of the ceremony were the little princes, Louis and Charlotte. Several images and videos were leaked of the faces of the children during the ceremony. There you could see how the siblings were not very entertained and could not help yawning.

Funniest memes and reactions of King Charles' Coronation