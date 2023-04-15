Finding artists willing to participate in the Coronation Concert has not been an easy task for the King Charles III team, as many big names have turned it down. Here, check out who has said yes.

Despite the abrupt ascension to the British throne of King Charles III, due to the death of his mother Elizabeth II, preparations for his coronation are at their best and several music stars will be part of the concert in his honor. After several months of mourning, the new king and Queen Camilla will make their titles official on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The long-awaited concert will take place a day later, on Sunday, May 7. Since that same day also takes place the Coronation Big Lunch. After many rumors and scandals, it seems that their son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be present at the event that will be watched by millions of people around the world.

The artists' performances will take place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle and all those who have applied to attend will be able to see one of the most luxurious shows in the UK. In total about 5000 tickets were distributed, while another large part will go to the charities of the official royalty-to-be. Here, check out who will sing...

Artists to perform at the King Charles III Coronation Concert

Although many major artists have turned down the offer to perform at the King Charles III Coronation Concert, which will be watched by millions, some big names are on the list of those who have said yes. Two of them are Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who make up the judging lineup for season 21 of American Idol.

The event will be broadcast on the UK's public broadcaster, as confirmed by the BBC. In addition, the Coronation Choir, a group created just for the occasion, which is made up of community choirs and amateur singers, will also be present. Yahoo reported that there will be several refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf choirs.

It is not yet known when the event will take place, so we will have to wait to be closer to the date. The news portal is expected to announce more stars within the next few weeks. In the meantime, here is the list of artists that will perform so far at the Coronation Concert of the next king of the United Kingdom: