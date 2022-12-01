Knights of the Zodiac are back and this time with a live action like never seen before. Sean Bean will be one of the main actors leading the plot. Here, check out all about the movie.

After many years of waiting, Knights of the Zodiac are back on the big screen with their new live action: Saint Seiya. The first teaser was already revealed and several iconic characters, such as Pegasus, were shown. Although not much is known yet, the cast gathered several great artists, such as Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Famke Janssen (X-Men).

The project is being handled by Stage 6 Films, with Sony Pictures subsidizing and Toei Animation producing. Yoshi Ikezawa, one of the many producers, stated that the plan is to make six films in total. So this would be the first phase of what will be a long road for the knights.

The feature film is expected to be a great success and thus create a live-action franchise. The original manga was published in 1985 but its first animated adaptation did not arrive until 1986, and then it was broadcast on television until 1989, when the Poseidon Saga concluded. Several spin-offs have been made, such as Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas (from the Hades Saga).

Knights of the Zodiac: Who are the cast?

Although it has already been revealed who will headline the project, the roles of all the actors are not yet known. Check here who are the figures responsible for bringing Saint Seiya's story to life:

Famke Janssen

Sean Bean as Alman Kido

Mark Dacascos as Mylock

Madison Iseman as Sienna

Mackenyu as Seiya

Nick Stahl as Cassius

Diego Tinoco as A Mysterious Assassin

David Torok

Knights of the Zodiac: What is the plot about?

The official synopsis states "When a goddess of war reincarnates in the body of a young girl, street orphan Seiya discovers that he is destined to protect her and save the world. But only if he can face his own past and become a Knight of the Zodiac".

According to the description, the live-action film will portray the origin story, which is going to be centered on a street orphan who unlocks his Cosmo. With the help of the ancient Greek armor of Pegasus, Seiya and the Order of Knights fight to protect Sienna, the reincarnated goddess.

Knights of the Zodiac: When will Saint Seiya be released?