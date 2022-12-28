The first installment of Knives Out was the one that gave Glass Onion the opportunity to become a hit on streaming platforms. Here, check out the full list of artists and songs featured in the Chris Evans and Ana de Armas mystery drama.

The first installment of Knives Out has been a hit since its premiere in 2019 and has opened a whole universe of mystery, which apparently within a short time could continue to expand. Its sequel, Glass Onion, has established itself as one of the movies with the most hours played by users across the Netflix platform.

Now, it is expected that if all goes well, there will be a third installment and perhaps even a musical set in the universe of the mystery story that has captured millions of viewers. Nathan Johnson, composer of the project and cousin of the director, assured that they have interesting plans for the future. So we will soon have news of the possible continuation.

Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig, the original story follows Benoit Blanc, a relentless detective. He investigates the death of an elderly crime writer at the deceased's mansion, while having to navigate the traps and lies that the novelist's eccentric family and servants have concocted.

'Knives Out' scored by Nathan Johnson

Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor)

The Thrombey Estate

Like Father, Like Son

The Thrombey Family Theme (Solo Piano)

Double-Dipping

Snooping

On the Eve of Harlan's Demise

Harlan's Plan

The Wake

The Attic Room

The Game's Afoot

The Broken Trellis

Knives Out!, Pt. II (The Will)

Foul Play

The Dumbest Car Chase of All Time

Blackmail

No More Surprises

Blanc's Tale, Pt. I

Blanc's Tale, Pt. II

The Thrombey Family Theme

'Knives Out' soundtrack: Full tracklist of songs and artists