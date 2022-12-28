The first installment of Knives Out has been a hit since its premiere in 2019 and has opened a whole universe of mystery, which apparently within a short time could continue to expand. Its sequel, Glass Onion, has established itself as one of the movies with the most hours played by users across the Netflix platform.
Now, it is expected that if all goes well, there will be a third installment and perhaps even a musical set in the universe of the mystery story that has captured millions of viewers. Nathan Johnson, composer of the project and cousin of the director, assured that they have interesting plans for the future. So we will soon have news of the possible continuation.
Starring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Daniel Craig, the original story follows Benoit Blanc, a relentless detective. He investigates the death of an elderly crime writer at the deceased's mansion, while having to navigate the traps and lies that the novelist's eccentric family and servants have concocted.
'Knives Out' scored by Nathan Johnson
- Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor)
- The Thrombey Estate
- Like Father, Like Son
- The Thrombey Family Theme (Solo Piano)
- Double-Dipping
- Snooping
- On the Eve of Harlan's Demise
- Harlan's Plan
- The Wake
- The Attic Room
- The Game's Afoot
- The Broken Trellis
- Knives Out!, Pt. II (The Will)
- Foul Play
- The Dumbest Car Chase of All Time
- Blackmail
- No More Surprises
- Blanc's Tale, Pt. I
- Blanc's Tale, Pt. II
- The Thrombey Family Theme
'Knives Out' soundtrack: Full tracklist of songs and artists
- More Than This by Roxy Music
- The Inspector by Tal Bergman
- Animal Zoo by Spirit
- Righteous Rocker #1 by Larry Norman
- Sundown by Gordon Lightfoot
- Lightning Rod by Craig Carothers
- E strano! - 'Ah, fors'è lui' (from La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi) performed by Anna Netrebko & Vienna Philharmonic conducted by Carlo Rizzi
- Losing My Mind (from Follies by Stephen Sondiem) performed by Daniel Craig
- Sweet Virginia by The Rolling Stones