Knives Out and Glass Onion have been a hit since their release in theaters and then on streaming services. Because of this, the director of the films has talked about the possibility of a musical. Here, check out everything that is known so far.

Since its premiere on Netflix, Glass Onion has become one of the most watched titles on the streaming platform. The sequel to Knives Out is a success and its creators have talked about the expansion of the mysterious universe that surrounds them, but one of their ideas has been the one that caught the attention of viewers: a musical.

It would not be the first time that a classic story has been adapted into a musical for the big screen. One of the clearest examples is the new production of Matilda, which has been turned into a full-fledged musical starring renowned actresses such as Emma Thompson as Agatha Trunchbull and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey.

Now, the composer of the installments has made it very clear that he is very interested in creating a new movie in musical format, belonging to the universe of the production starring Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson and many other big stars of the industry. Here, check out what Nathan Johnson had to say about the project.

Nathan Johnson wants to make a musical that takes place in the Knives Out universe

That's right. The composer of the mystery film installments, Nathan Johnson (director Rian Johnson's cousin) has a new project in mind that has left fans open-mouthed for two reasons. One is to know if there really will be a third film and the other is for the simple fact that it will be a musical.

The score he has created for Glass Onion has been a great job and one of the most special. It was recorded and performed by a 70-piece orchestra at the incredible and iconic Abbey Road Studios. So the future project of the musical work will undoubtedly be an arduous process with a lot of details.

"It would be amazing if our musical took place in the world of Knives Out. The honest answer is: I don't know. But that's what feels super exciting. I mean, it's not like I plan these scores with Rian before we know what the movie is going to be like. So, at this point, Rian comes up with a story. Maybe this is something worth mentioning... when Rian sends me the script, I'm not thinking about the music. I'm like a kid on Christmas morning, reading a new book by his favorite author. Rian sends the script and often it just shows up in my inbox unannounced. Then it's like, "Clear the rest of the day!" I'm just going to read this as a fan.

That may sound obvious or silly, but I think it speaks to the way we approach these films. I'm never thinking, "What music can I write for this?" I'm always thinking, "What's the story?" After that, we start talking, and it's really about me picking Rian's brain. Then I start thinking about how I can interpret that musically. So, at this point, I don't know, since I'm in the same place as you: I'm just waiting with great anticipation to see what the next story is going to be about. Then, we'll start figuring out how we can get a score to help tell that story in the best way", the composer assured during an interview with Discussing Film.