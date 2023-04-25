Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to make his big triumphant return to the MCU, but he's far from going back to being Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver. This time he will be the dreaded Kraven the Hunter and here you can check everything about the upcoming movie.

Kraven the Hunter not only promises to be one of Marvel Studios' best films, but it will be a bloody, adults-only ride. It's time for a production far from the typical superhero comedy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in it.

The film of the iconic comic book character will hit the big screen this year and has recently been rated R. It is the first title of this style that the company and Sony Pictures are producing, so it could be the beginning of a new stage in the MCU.

The production is a spin-off of Spider-Man and according to what was seen in the closed-door presentation that took place at CinemaCon 2023, it will have several really violent scenes. A small trailer was also revealed there, leaving those who participated really amazed.

Who are the cast of Kraven the Hunter?

The cast will be loaded with big stars. The film will not only mark the return of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the MCU, but he will be the lead, playing Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven. He will not be alone, but will be joined by Ariana DeBose as Calypso.

The list of celebrities is quite long and one of the additions that has caused most furor is that of Russell Crowe. It is not yet known what role he will play in the plot, but it is expected that he will be one of the main characters.

Here, check out the names that make up the complete cast of Kraven the Hunter:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven

Ariana DeBose as Calypso

Russell Crowe

Alessandro Nivola

Christopher Abbott as The Foreigner

Levi Miller

Murat Seven as Ömer Aksoy

Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon

Greg Kolpakchi as Guard

Robert Ryan as Russian Prisoner

Luke Dixey as Aleksei Office Guard

Jessica Zhou as Passerby

Will Bowden as Sniper 1

Tianyi Kiy as Restaurant Diner

Valerie Hazan as Passerby

Judy Blackett as Restaurant Diner

Sachiko Yokoyama as Law Firm Staff / Passerby

Stephane Fichet as Passerby

What is Kraven the Hunter about?

The official synopsis revealed by IMDB describes "Russian immigrant, Sergei Kravinoff, is on a mission to prove he is the best hunter in the world".

During CinemaCon 2023, which took place on Monday, April 24, a small group of attendees had the opportunity to see some scenes from the film. This undoubtedly promises to be one of the most violent works in the MCU, capable of unsettling a few viewers.

In one of these many scenes, Kraven shows that he doesn't have much patience and enters into combat with one of his enemies. There we see how the hunter "rips chunks out of [one of his opponents'] face and throws them out of his mouth towards the camera".

Who will be the villain in Kraven the Hunter?

The villain of the new installment will be Rhino, who we already saw in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro. The classic nemesis of the arachnid man will cross paths with the anti-hero and will be one of the most anticipated encounters for fans. However, he will not be the only one to make a strong appearance.

We will also see other characters such as Calypso and Chameleon, although they will only have a secondary role. It is still unknown who will be the actor who will play the villain of the film, but it can be expected to be a star that integrates the A-list of celebrities, such as Russell Crowe...

What did Aaron Taylor-Johnson say about Kraven the Hunter?

The protagonist of the new MCU film is ready to take on some of his enemies. Although the production has been in development for quite some time now, everything is finally in motion and ready to go. Aaron Taylor-Johnson spoke to Comic Book last year about what we'll see from his character.

"He's a hunter and from that world of hunting and there are so many aspects. What I love about that character is that what you're humanizing is that he's flawed, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because he's someone who really understands himself and has flaws. This is a character that was built a long time ago and he's in a new time and era, but yes, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yes, absolutely. Absolutely", he confessed in the interview.

When will Kraven the Hunter be released?

The film directed by J.C. Chandor is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 6, 2023, so there are only a few months left before we get to know the adventures of the iconic character. It is expected that after some time in theaters, it will make its grand debut on the Disney+ platform, where many Marvel titles are already available.