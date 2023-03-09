Kyle Walker is under review at City following footage of the defender surfacing with a woman and exposing himself at a bar.

Kyle Walker has seen his face plastered all over the British tabloids, the reason is that the Manchester City defender went to a bar, danced, and groped a woman that was not his wife and exposed his private area at least twice while drunk.

Police have confiscated the footage and are at the moment reviewing the incident that took place with the intent of possibly pressing charges. Walker did train with the team following the release of the footage, but contract talks were put on hold as of Wednesday.

Walker is reported by The Sun to be more concerned that contract talks with Manchester City have stopped rather than the possibility of going to court due to exposing himself in public.

Kyle Walker contract talks with Man City put on hold

Walker, 32, is married to Annie Kilner and the couple have three children. Walker was filmed by security cameras of a bar where the Manchester City player was dancing with a blonde woman for roughly 90-minutes.

During the sensual dancing Walker opened his pants and exposed himself, at least twice to various female customers at the bar, and the incident was caught by the cameras. According to a source that spoke to The Sun, Walker “appears to be not concerned about the embarrassment this has caused his family, the club and their fans.

“What he appears really worried about is whether this will damage his chances of a contract extension.

“That’s the problem right there. It demonstrates a complete contempt for what he’s done and the rules the rest of us have to abide by.”