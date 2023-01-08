After almost two years together since their last breakup, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott decided to go their separate ways again. Here, check out what happened with the stars and more.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been one of the most iconic and solid couples in the entertainment industry, but it seems that love has come to an end. After a brief courtship and two children together, Wolf and Stormi, the stars have decided to go their separate ways at the start of 2023.

This is not the first time the couple decided to pause their relationship, but after welcoming their first daughter in 2018, they both decided to take a break and separate during 2020. However, it was learned that they had returned after the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was spotted at several of the rapper's concerts.

Shortly after their reconciliation they welcomed their second child, a source said, "The baby has brought them even closer. She is very happy for her family. Travis is more excited. They've both wanted this for a long time". No one saw their second separation coming, especially after they were shown together publicly not long ago.

Why did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split up?

The couple decided to go their separate ways after Kylie's trip to Aspen with her sister Kendall and several close friends, including Hailey and Justin Bieber. The youngest of the Jenner clan was expected to spend the holidays with the rapper but this did not happen and a source told US Weekly that "Kylie and Travis have paused their relationship, they were supposed to spend the vacations together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends".

The source referenced the stars' last breakup during 2020, which came just two years after Stormi's birth, and said "This has happened so many times before, they've been known to go back on and off again, but they always remain friends and great parents". They have always made it clear that their priorities are their two little ones, so they are always in touch.