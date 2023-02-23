Selena Gomez can't seem to have a moment's peace without some celebrity throwing shade at her and now it seems to have been Kylie Jenner who is the culprit, along with Hailey Bieber. Here, check out what's going on between the stars.

Selena Gomez is not usually too active on her social networks but lately she has been getting into the inner workings of various platforms, such as Tik Tok. It's not the first time we see her sharing different beauty tips in videos or even doing full makeup routines. This time she decided to show how she did an eyebrow lamination by accident and shared it on her Instagram Stories.

That's when Kylie Jenner is at play and the chaos begins. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star received tons of hate after uploading a video to her Tik Tok account where she seemed to allude to what the singer uploaded. There she is seen uploading a selfie with her eyebrows in front of her and the phrase "Was it an accident?", and then taking a screenshot of a video call with Hailey Bieber showing her eyebrows.

It's not the first time that some of the Kardashian clan has been involved in drama against The Heart Wants What It Wants singer along with Justin Bieber's wife. Now, both involved have decided to come out to clarify what happened and say what they really think of the controversy that has been generated...

What did Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have to say about the drama?

Jenner was the first to come out and clarify what had really happened, commenting in the video that what she had posted had no relation to Selena, that she would never criticize her and that people were blowing it all out of proportion. After the amount of hate the model was receiving, Selena responded to Kylie's comment and assured that she agreed and that all the drama was unnecessary.

Selena Gomez threw hate at Hailey Bieber on Tik Tok?

Selena came to the defense of her best friend, Taylor Swift, just a few hours ago. A user uploaded a video to Tik Tok showing Hailey Bieber throwing shade at the Grammy-winning singer and Gomez couldn't help but follow suit.

There, the actress commented "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game". In the video you can see how the model makes a disgusted face in front of the camera when she hears how her partner names Swift during a presentation.