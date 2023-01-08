It's no surprise that the youngest Jenner has a huge fortune in her banks, but do you really know how much? Well, here is Kylie's net worth.

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of all the Kardashian sisters and has established herself as one of the richest of the clan, surpassing Kim and Kendall. Her cosmetics brand was one of her first ventures to cause a furor and this has encouraged her family to venture into various projects, as Kourtney has done with Poosh.

During the last few days, the star has been under the spotlight for her separation. Multiple media claim that she and Travis Scott have gone their separate ways, due to the fact that the 25-year-old has been spending the holidays and vacations with friends and family in Aspen, instead of with the singer.

It's not the first time the couple broke up. In 2020 they paused their relationship, after welcoming their first daughter together, Stormi. However, it was learned that they had returned after the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star was spotted at several of the rapper's concerts. Is love really over this time?

What is Kylie Jenner's net worth?

The 25-year-old businesswoman holds the largest fortune within her Kardashian/Jenner family and has a net worth of $1 billion, according to several media. She has established herself as one of the richest young female figures in history and among her peers.

Over the years she has become a giant in the cosmetics and makeup industry. Her products continue to come out in different campaigns and continue to sell out soon after, so the furor still hasn't stopped since she founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

During October 2018 and 2019, the company generated about $177 million. In November of that year, she sold 51 percent of it to Coty Inc. for a total of $600 million. She currently owns a $12 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.