Season 2 of La Brea came to an end on Monday (Feb. 28th) and fans of the sci-fi series can’t wait to know what will happen next on the series. The show, which started with the mystery of the sinkholes opening around the world, has become a time-traveling saga with many twists and turns.

At the center of the story are Eve and Gavin, portrayed by Natalie Zea and Eoin Macken. The rest of the cast includes Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Here, we don’t want to make any spoilers but fans of the show left with many answers after the explosive finale of Season 2 Some of them are if the show has already been renewed, when it’s coming, what is next to come and more. So, here’s our answers about what we know so far.

Has NBC renewed La Brea for Season 3?

Yes, NBC announced the renewal of the series for a third season on January 31, while the show was on its midseason hiatus. So, fans can be sure that there are plenty of mysteries for the sinkhole survivors in 10,000 B.C.

La Brea Season 3 Plot

Showrunner David Appelbaum talked to TV Fanatic in December about his plans for a third season. "We have a lot of ideas for where the show could go moving forward (...) The end of Season 2 leaves us with several cliffhangers, which I do want to give away yet because there are a lot of shows for people to watch."

Well, after the Season 2 finale, we know that it seems like the last portal back to the present has been destroyed, while Eve is sucked into some time period in the future. So, there’s a lot of questions about how all will be solved.

When does La Brea Season 3 premiere?

Unfortunately, NBC has not yet released a premiere date. However, we know that the season will have six episodes, which is lower than previous seasons but Appelbaum has said that this won’t be the last season.