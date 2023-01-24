Season 3 of 'La Casa de los Famosos' is underway, and the game is entering its second week, after the eviction of Jonathan Islas. Here, check out when and how to watch (or stream) tonight's episode in the US.

The Spanish-language version of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ is back with its third season, and some of the most famous Latin American celebrities. One week has passed since the premiere, and the first eviction already took place. Now, all the contestants know that no one is safe.

The first houseguest to say goodbye to the show was actor Jonathan Islas, with 17 percent of the votes from the public. Meanwhile, Juan Rivera and Liliana Rodríguez were saved. But for how long?

Meanwhile, Aristeo Cázares saved José Rodríguez. After last week’s scare, these celebrities will have to work harder to improve their likability and avoid being nominated for eviction one more time. Check out how to watch Episode 7 tonight.

Where to watch episode 7 of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ tonight in the US

‘La Casa de los Famosos’ airs tonight, January 24 at 7 PM (ET) on Telemundo. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the United States. The episodes will also be available to stream on demand on Peacock the following day after their premieres.

If you want to know all the news of this show, you can also visit LaCasadelosFamosos.com the YouTube channel @TelemundoEntretenimiento to watch the 24/7 footage of the contestants, as well as to enjoy exclusive content.