After not being announced by the Academy as a perfomer for the 2023 Oscars, the actress and singer appeared to sing 'Hold My Hand' wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Here's the funniest memes and reactions.

Lady Gaga, literally, made a last-minute performance at the Oscars 2023, which is taking place at the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. The singer sang the nominated tune ‘Hold My Hand,’ the credits song Top Gun: Maverick.

All of the other nominees for best original song are also confirmed for a performance at the ceremony, which are: Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (“Applause”), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (“This Is a Life”) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (“Naatu Naatu”).

Gaga wasn’t announced by the Academy as one of the performers, presumably because of her tight schedule as she is filming the sequel to Joker with Joaquin Phoenix. But she showed up on the stage wearing jeans and a t-shirt.

Lady Gaga’s raw look during her 2023 Oscars performance: Funniest memes and reactions

It’s unusual to watch Gaga with a simple look. However, the star appeared on the stage wearing Converse and even without make-up. Also, the camera chose to made a close-up to her face during almost all the performance.







