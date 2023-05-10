Natalie Portman is ready to expand her filmography and it's time for the actress to make her small screen debut. Here, check out all about Lady in the Lake.

Natalie Portman (Black Swan) and Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) joined forces to star in the new miniseries of one of the most popular platforms of recent times. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the story is based on Laura Lippman's novel of the same name.

Alma Har'el co-created the series and is in charge of directing it. Last year, filming had to be halted after threats were received. The Baltimore Manner reported that some of the cast and crew had received threats from a group of unidentified "drug dealers".

Although the media gave several versions of events, the actors returned to the set and continued with the work. Dre Ryan is in charge of the script and the production marks the Thor actress' television debut.

What is Lady in the Lake about?

The story follows Maddie Schwatz, a housewife and mother who decides to reinvent herself as an investigative reporter with an unsolved murder case. Her life is destabilized when she collides with Cleo Sherwood, an all-around woman who, in addition to being moonlighting, is an activist for the rights and advancement of the city's black community.

When will Lady in the Lake be released and where?

It is not yet known exactly when Lady in the Lake will arrive on the small screen, but it has been confirmed that it will be later this year and it will be an exclusive production of Apple TV+. The miniseries will bring together several great actors and among them are: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y'Lan Noel and Mikey Madison.