On Friday afternoon, sad news broke of the death of Lance Reddick, who was on a press tour for John Wick 4. Here, check out what happened to the actor.

Lance Reddick has been one of the best known actors of the John Wick franchise and has starred in several hits, such as The Wire and Fringe. On Friday afternoon, the sad news of his passing at the age of 60 was announced, leaving behind a legacy in the film and entertainment industry.

Despite gaining great popularity over the years, the actor has always felt a great love for his vocation. In 2009 he told Los Angeles Time "I'm an artist at heart. I feel I'm very good at what I do. When I went to drama school, I knew I was at least as talented as the other students, but because I was black and not good looking, I knew I would have to work hard to be the best I could be and be noticed".

The star is one of the protagonists of the upcoming Disney series, which is based on the mythological novel by Rick Riordan, entitled Percy Jackson and the Olympians. There he would play Zeus, the god of heaven and thunder, known as the most important of the Olympian gods and considered the father of all men.

What happened to Lance Reddick?

Lance passed away "suddenly" on Friday morning, according to his publicist Mia Hansen. She also attributed his death to natural causes and that his body was found around 9:30 a.m. at his home in Studio City, California.

It was TMZ who assured that several police sources said that his cause of death has not yet been clarified, so far it is only believed to be of natural origin.

The actor was last seen working on the press tour he was conducting for the new John Wick movie. He was scheduled to make a special appearance on Kelly Clarkson's talk show, the media outlet said.