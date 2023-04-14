Jamie Foxx and LeBron James have been friends for years, so the Lakers star was really concerned about the actor's health after the accident he had on a film set. Here, check out the message she sent him.

Jamie Foxx was filming his latest movie, Back In Action, when he suffered a medical complication and had to be rushed to the hospital on Tuesday. His daughter Corinne was the one who broke the news that shocked fans and many stars in the industry. Although not many details are known about what happened to him, his friends have kept him in their prayers, as has been the case of LeBron James.

The Lakers star and the 55-year-old actor have maintained a friendship for several years until the present day. Both have supported each other's careers and have been seen spending time together on more than one occasion. Their affection for each other is so strong that Jamie even appeared on the basketball player's show, called The Shop, claiming that he is the goat.

TMZ reported that doctors have not yet figured out what happened to the actor, so he will have to remain hospitalized for at least a few more days while health professionals run tests. A close source assured Thursday that "he was much better", since he was communicating and joking with his family. Here, check out what the athlete said to Jamie...

What message did LeBron James send to Jamie Foxx?

The 38-year-old basketball player used his social media to send good wishes to his friend, as well as to wish him a speedy recovery. LeBron wrote a message on Twitter that was addressed to Jamie's family and the actor himself. The publication made 13 hours ago had a great repercussion and already has more than 500 comments and 42 thousand likes.

Although it is not known exactly what has happened to Foxx, many believe that he had a brain aneurysm but so far it is only a rumor. It has not been revealed what kind of medical complication he has had, because he is in the middle of production of his movie with Cameron Diaz for Netflix. So we will have to wait for an update from his daughter or someone close to him.