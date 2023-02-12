After a long-wait, fans got to watch Rihanna's highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Performance. She shone bright like a diamond, and LeBron James praised the singer. Check out what he said.

Rihanna’s halftime show was everything fans expected. While she didn’t have any guests, she performed her most popular songs including “Umbrella,” “We Found Love” and more. And one of her most famous fans is LeBron James, who shared his admiration for the singer.

RiRi knows how to make a show, and she didn’t disappoint. With several floating stages, she appeared in a red costume surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed in white. It’s true that most of the talking is whether she is expecting again, after recently welcoming her first child with Asap Rocky.

The show was a celebration of her career, with hit after hit. The star started with “B**** Better Have My Money” and closed the show with “Diamonds.” Here, check out what LeBron James, which was one of the many stars at the State Farm Stadium, said about the performance.

LeBron James congratulates Rihanna on her SB Halftime Show

Nobody can stop talking about Rihanna’s performance. LeBron James tweeted “Rih got so many killer tracks!!!!” with many fire emojis. Of course, he wasn’t the only one. Serena Williams also tweeted that she couldn’t wait for Rihanna's performance.

While many fans expected to see some guests, such as Jay-Z, Kanye West or even Shakira, Rihanna made a worthy halftime performance on her own. It will definitely be one of the best shows ever.