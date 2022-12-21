Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been linked romantically since September. However, the actor has been caught with another model this weekend. Check out who she is.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid sparked romance rumors in September, after the Oscar winning actor broke up with her ex ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone. However, DiCaprio has been caught with another model this weekend. Check out what we know.

DiCaprio’s love life has been scrutinized by the media, as he has always dated famous women, mostly models and actresses. The Internet has also been obsessed with the age difference between him and his partners, and a theory of a “rule” of dating women under 25 is very popular online.

Although Gigi and Leo have kept the details of their rumored relationship to themselves, at the end of November they were spotted leaving a New York City restaurant together and People magazine reported that she was “smitten” with him. So, it’s a surprise that now the actor was seen with another model.

Who is the new model that is reportedly dating Leo DiCaprio?

Per the Daily Mail, DiCaprio was spotted with model and actress Victoria Lamas. The 48-year-old actor was seen with the 23-year-old in Hollywood, California, per a report from the Daily Mail. The two of them were seen leaving The Birds Street Club separately before getting into a car together.

According to the report, he was "seen laughing and joking" with her amid previous reports that he was romantically linked to Hadid, a 27-year-old. While the press has been reporting about the relationship as something sure, Gigi’s father also gave a different insight of the situation.

Mohamed Hadid, a real estate developer, discussed the relationship with the Daily Mail. “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago, and he is a very nice man,” he started. “I like him,” he added. However, he said that he wasn’t sure the actor was seeing his daughter. “I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don’t think they are dating — I believe they are just good friends, but I really don't know.”