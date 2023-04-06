Lewis Capaldi joined one of the most important streaming platforms to release his new documentary, How I'm Feeling Now. Here, check out when it was released, how long it lasts and how to watch it.

Lewis Capaldi has become one of the most popular singers on the charts and has one of the strongest fan bases. He recently released his new documentary, titled How I'm Feeling Now, in which he shows himself completely for who he is. During the teaser, you can hear him talk about the project and how he has been feeling in the making.

“I didn't really even know that this film was going to be like this, to be honest. I thought it was going to be all.... So because when we started making it, I was going to be like this sort of me being on tour in 2020 and playing all these festivals and sort of like a this like triumphant thing and actually became, yeah, as you say, quite a vulnerable thing. I feel quite the world naked", the 26-year-old artist is heard saying.

Now, the Someone You Loved and Before You Go singer has made reference to the future of his career in the industry and assured that it could be jeopardized by his health problems. He canceled several dates of his tour, where he is promoting his latest album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. The British star suffers from Tourette's syndrome, so he does not know how the disease will affect his body in the coming years.

How to watch Lewis Capaldi's documentary online

Lewis released his first documentary, titled How I'm Feeling Now, on April 5 of this year and was added to the catalog of Netflix's streaming platform. There we will see a bit of what has been his life and career from the moment he became a superstar in the music industry, after releasing his first single Someone You Loved during 2019, until today.

Here, check out the trailer released by Netflix three weeks ago:

Although the documentary took almost two and a half years to make, following the singer's return to his parents' home in West Lothian as he works on his second album, the first trailer was released in March of this year. In addition to his career, it also shows his fans aspects closer to his health problems and how he currently feels in front of the cameras.

The feature-length film runs 97 minutes and was released a month before the Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent album saw the light of day. Below, check out what Capaldi has said on his social networks about the project:



