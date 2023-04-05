Keanu Reeves is enjoying the success of the latest installment in the “John Wick” saga, but the actor has already booked another project set to be directed by Jonah Hill. Here's what we know.

Keanu Reeves is enjoying the success of the latest installment in the “John Wick” saga, “Chapter 4,” which is being praised by audiences and critics alike, while also reigning at the box office. However, the 58-year-old actor won’t stop anytime soon, and he has landed an upcoming project.

Reeves has always enjoyed popularity, thanks to other iconic roles such as Neo in Matrix. However, the ‘Wick’ movies are proving to be a high point in his career. The fourth movie of the series, which could not be its last, opened to a franchise best $73.5 million at the domestic box office.

Apart from having an appearance in the upcoming franchise spin-off ‘Ballerina’ with Ana de Armas, Wick has teamed up with Jonah Hill, who is now thriving behind camera, for “a dark Hollywood story,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Here, check out what we know so far.

Keanu Reeves to star in an Apple Original Film

Per the outlet, Reeves is in “negotiations to topline” Outcome alongside Hill, who will also direct and co-write with Ezra Woods. The movie will follow Reef (Reeves), “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

The film will be an Apple Studios production, with Hill also producing with Matt Dines, both under the Strong Baby banner and the company’s Ali Goodwin. It’s not the first time that Hill is working with Apple, as the filmmaker is also developing a Grateful Dead biopic set to be directed by Martin Scorsese.

No more details about the project have been shared. However, it’s clear that Hill is building his filmmaker career after succeeding as a comedy star. His directorial debut was 2018’s Mid90s, a well-received coming-of-age drama.