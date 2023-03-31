Lightlark will have its own film adaptation! The story written by Alex Aster will team up with Universal Pictures to make fans' wish come true. Here, check out all about the movie.

The adaptation of Lightlark is a fact and soon we will have this dark story on the big screen, all thanks to Universal Pictures. Alex Aster's novel was all the rage on social networks, especially Tik Tok, after it became a worldwide bestseller.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the big news and it's undoubtedly one of the biggest years for high-profile female writers, as studios have been betting on the best-selling stories from publishers.

Coming soon, we'll see such great productions as Jennifer L. Armentrout's From Blood and Ash, Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us and Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorn and Roses come to fruition. Here, check out all about Aster's great work...

What is Lightlark about?

The official plot of the new movie has not yet been published but it is believed that it will be quite faithful to the book, whose official synopsis is:

"Six cursed kingdoms. Once every hundred years, their leaders compete to the death to free their people.Isla Crown is the young ruler of Wilding, a kingdom of warrior women who know no love and trust her to win the Centennial.

To survive, Isla is prepared to lie and betray. Though she doesn't count on some ties that will bind her to her rivals, nor does she count on falling in love with who may be her worst enemy..."

Are there any actors linked to Lightlark?

As there is still no release date, neither have any of the actors been officially heard from. However, fans already have their fancast of choice. Readers' favorites are Vanessa Hudgens as Isla Crown, Gabriel Basso as Grim, Jason Momoa as Oro, Brenda Song as Cleo, Dove Cameron as Celeste, Josh Hutcherson as Azul, Michelle Rodriguez as Terra, Chloë Grace Moretz as Poppy.