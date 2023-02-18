Disney seems to be getting pretty comfortable with remakes or live-actions of their classic stories and hits. Now it's the turn of Lilo & Stitch. Here, check out all about the new movie.

Disney has already started to develop a new version of Lilo & Stitch and it will be a live-action, so the classic will join the long list of future productions in this format. Hercules and The Little Mermaid are two of them and it seems that the studio has become quite comfortable with the idea of bringing back to the big screen their biggest hits.

Although there is not much information yet, some cast members have already been revealed and fans are quite surprised with the choices made by the casting team. An Oscar nominee will direct the play, which will be based on a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

Dean Fleischer Camp is in charge of the new adaptation and his work, such as Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, has been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. There is still no scheduled date for its launch, as they are just finishing defining other details, such as the cast and how it will be set.

Who are the cast of Lilo & Stitch?

The studio is still finalizing who will play Lilo and her older sister, as Stitch will be generated from special effects. The first actor confirmed is Zach Galifianakis, although his role is still unknown.

This one has not worked in major studio films since 2018, when he was in A Wrinkle in Time with Disney. But after several hits like, The Hangover, he has been doing work for television and some dubbing.

What will Lilo & Stitch be about?

The original story takes place in Hawaii and develops a bond between Lilo, a lonely human girl, and a small alien named Lilo. Lilo was genetically engineered to be a weapon of mass destruction but the two learn to get along and become best friends. It is expected that the new adaptation will follow the same plot.