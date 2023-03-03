Lily-Rose Depp is back in the ring with her new series, The Idol. It's time for her to step into the spotlight to star in the new drama alongside The Weeknd. Here, check out how much fortune the actress has.

This year will be quite special for Lily-Rose Depp, as a project she has been working on for some time will premiere: her new series The Idol. There she will play Jocelyn, a rising pop idol who enters into a complicated relationship with a modern-day cult leader, played by The Weeknd. The Sam Levinson-created series will hit the HBO catalog sometime in 2023.

This week a new controversy has arisen in relation to the production and many have labeled the story as an absolute disaster. Rolling Stone was responsible for spreading these comments after they published an article in which they said that the upcoming show has "deviated wildly and disgustingly".

However, despite all the negative statements that have been made, it is one of the most anticipated productions on television and many are comparing it to Euphoria. Depp is set to take the lead alongside the singer and it's time for them to portray the darker sides of the industry and business in Los Angeles.

What is Lily-Rose Depp's net worth?

The 23-year-old model has a fortune of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, so she has always been in a favorable financial position. It is estimated that she has a salary of $25,000 per month. She started modeling at a very young age and by the time she was 13 she had already been offered a $1 million contract to work in Paris.