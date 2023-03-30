One of the most popular rumors on the internet was confirmed and it is that Linda Blair is back for the new version of The Exorcist. Here, check out which character she will be playing in the movie.

Linda Blair was only 13 years old when she disturbed the world with her incredible performance as a possessed girl in the cult movie, The Exorcist, released in 1973. At the time it was something completely innovative and scary, the church repudiated the story but the public turned it into one of the biggest classics of the industry.

Now, 49 years later, there will be a new version. David Gordon Green (Halloween Ends) is planning a whole trilogy and he will bring it to life as director. Blumhouse is in charge of production, along with Morgan Creek Entertainment. While the script will be in the hands of Scott Teems and Peter Sattler, although the characters will be based on the creation of William Peter Blatty.

The original film was so successful that it garnered 10 Oscar nominations and grossed a total of $441 million at the box office, an exorbitant figure for the time. The next obscure version is scheduled to be released during the 50th anniversary, so it would be released on October 13 of this year. Here, check out what role the actress will play this time...

What role will Linda Blair play in the new The Exorcist?

Above The Line confirmed the news of the long-awaited return of the 64-year-old actress as Regan, who we saw being exorcised in the first installment. Several sources revealed to the media that Linda Blair was on set for a couple of days and will be playing a small role in the new version.

This means that she will be reunited with her fictional mother, Ellen Burstyn, during filming. As both have been confirmed to make some cameos. A Blumhouse spokesperson also assured that "Blair served as a consultant on the upcoming The Exorcist movie".

Although it has not yet been revealed, it is believed that the plot will follow a father whose daughter has become a victim of demonic possession. So both actresses from the original film will return in their usual roles (Regan and Chris MacNeil) and it is likely that we will see them interact with this character, who will be played by Leslie Odom Jr.