Lindsay Lohan has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. Here's everything you need to know about her partner, such as his age, job, net worth and more.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas. The singer and actress made the announcement on her Instagram account, sharing a picture of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon…” in black printed on it.

“We are blessed and excited!” she wrote in the caption, adding the prayer hands emoji, gray heart, baby face and baby bottle emojis. The ‘Freaky Friday’ star also made a statement for TMZ regarding the news:

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!” As Lohan, 36, enters this new chapter in her life, many fans want to know more about her husband, whom she married in 2022.

What does Bader Shammas do for a living?

Shammas is assistant vice president at the financial service company Credit Suisse. He attended the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, according to Page Six, per his LinkedIn profile.

How much do Lindsay Lohan’s husband Bader Shammas worth?

According to reports, his net worth is estimated to be around $110 million. He reportedly earns a salary of $5 million in his job. He and Lohan both live in Dubai. The actress has shared that she likes her privacy there.

How old is Bader Shammas? What is his height?

Per Harper's Baazar, he is 34 years old and, according to CAKnowledge, he is 5’ 9’’ tall (1.8 m), but this is unconfirmed. However, not much is known about the businessman, as he is very private. His Instagram account is private, and he only has over 600 followers.

What is Bader Shammas’ nationality?

As we said, we know that he resides in Dubai. According to PageSix, per his private Facebook page, he was born in Kuwait City, the capital of the Persian Gulf country, and he is an Emirati by nationality.

Bader Shammas and Lindsay Lohan’s wedding

People Magazine confirmed Lohan was married in July 2022. And, while not much is known about the ceremony in itself, the report says that the two of them had their honeymoon in the Turkish Riveria, staying at The Bodrum EDITION, a luxury resort near the Yalikavak Marina, which sits at the most western point of the Bodrum peninsula.