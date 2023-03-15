Lindsay Lohan is known for being one of the figures of the 2000s, thanks to her big roles. Being one of the faces of the generation, many of her salaries have been fat. Here, check out her current net worth.

Lindsay Lohan has gone through several stages, both in her career and in her personal life. At a young age, she established herself as one of the actresses of the moment during the 2000s, especially after starring in The Parent Trap in 1998. Soon after, and as she grew up, she got multiple starring roles that made her repertoire of successes grow.

She not only starred in Mean Girls, but also had a stint at Disney. She did plays like Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen with Megan Fox and Herbie: Fully Loaded with Michael Keaton. However, her career was declining as scandals emerged.

After spending time on house arrest and several court dates, the actress entered rehab and was finally able to get out just in time. Now, her life has positively changed and she has made her grand return to the screen, with her latest play Falling for Christmas with Chord Overstreet. She also announced this morning that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Bader Shammas.

What is Lindsay Lohan's net worth?

The Mean Girls star has a fortune of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Not only has she established herself as one of the most popular actresses of the 2000s, but she has also dabbled in several art-related vocations, such as singing, composing and finally producing.

During December 2012, the IRS took over the actress' bank accounts to pay the $233,000 she owed in back federal taxes. In 2013, she signed a $2 million contract to do an interview series with Oprah Winfrey, but again it all went away due to having to pay more taxes, her rehab and more debt.

Much of her fortune was depleted, especially as she got into more and more trouble with the law. But at the time, Lidnsay had made $28 million from her movie salaries alone. She has been able to choose her roles very well and her filmography is full of great successes, which brought her big salaries.

Here, check out the projects for which she was paid the most money and how much she has taken home for them: