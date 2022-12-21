As if winning the World Cup was not enough, Messi is now a playable Call of Duty character.

Some images are just surreal, watching Lionel Messi lift the World Cup is most definitely one of them, but now watching him run around with a machine gun with military gear also ranks up there. A month ago, prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup it was revealed that Messi, Neymar, and Paul Pogba were all playable characters in the latest Call of Duty video game.

While amusing as it seems, Lionel Messi’s social media team is on board the hype and have promoted the playable character on Messi’s Instagram feed. The Messi Bundle includes eight different items and has the now World Cup winner dressed in Argentine colored military gear and his gun is also painted with the Argentine flag.

The post promoting the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 character at the moment has close to 2.5 million likes, and the reactions have been positive. It seems that Lionel Messi can do anything now.

Video Game crossovers

This is not the first-time video games have introduced real and fictional world crossovers. DC Comics characters once fought against their Mortal Kombat counterparts, former president Donald Trump was a playable character in the game Gang Beasts but was eventually removed.

Diego Maradona was a playable character on FIFA but eventually took legal action against the gaming company over the use of his image. Back in 2000 a cracked version of the SIMS video game had a playable character of the Joker, who would systematically kill other SIMS characters.