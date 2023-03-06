PSG star Lionel Messi will have his own animated series. The Argentine captain is partnering with Sony Music for the production. Here, check out everything we know about the project.

After conquering the World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi is set to get the animated treatment in a new series about his childhood, according to a report from Deadline. The PSG star is partnering with Sony Music Entertainment for the project.

This is the first time that Messi, who has only acted in a cameo for an Argentine series before, will be involved with the production of a TV series, but it’s not an usual move for sports stars. LeBron James (Hustle) and Tom Brady (80 for Brady) are some of the examples that have followed that path.

Per Deadline, Messi, 35, said that he is “happy” to participate in the project, which “fulfills one of my dreams.” Meanwhile, Sony Music has said that “it’s a privilege” to collaborate with him to “showcase the power and lessons of sports.” Here’s what we know about the project.

Lionel Messi’s new animated series: What will it be about?

According to Deadline, the show “will depict Messi as a child as he confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a video game.” Meanwhile, Fernando Cabral, EVP, Business Development, Latin-Iberia Regional, Sony Music Entertainment said that they “look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.” It is aimed for young audiences.

Who is behind the project?

Sony Music’s Premium Content Division is producing in partnership with Leo Messi Management. They will oversee the development and distribution of the series. However, there’s no news on who will be the creative team behind the series.

When and how will the series be released?

So far, there’s no release date for the show. Also, no network or streamer is currently attached to the project, per Deadline. However, it will be produced in English, Spanish and other languages.