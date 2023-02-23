Shakira and Karol G, two popular Colombian artists, have stated that on February 24 they would release a new song in which they will mock their respective ex-partners, one of which is Gerard Pique. The wife of Lionel Messi, who was a former colleague of Pique at Barcelona, has, nevertheless, come out to offer her unexpected support.

The Spanish media have long claimed that Shakira's domineering personality prevented her from getting along with Gerard Pique's teammates and close friends. Specifically, it has been said that the Colombian singer and Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, did not get along very well.

At least in terms of Shakira and Antonela's relationship, though, everything seems to have shifted dramatically. Initially, Messi's wife agreed with the Colombian's New Year's message about 'betrayal' and responded favorably to the contentious "Music Sessions 353" featuring Bizarrap.

The 34-year-old Argentine has repeated her position on the split between the singer and the ex-Barcelona defender, who used to be a teammate of her husband from 2008 to 2021. She has done this by making a fresh exhibition of social media support on Instagram.

How has Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Shakira's latest single release?

Shakira and Karol G both shared the identical post on their Instagram pages, reading, "We know you've been waiting for it and here we are", and Antonela was quick to respond with multiple flame emojis. As an apparent message to their respective exes, Gerard Pique and Anuel AA, the duo will released a song titled "TQG" ('Te quede grande' [I was too much for you]) on February 24.

Fans, including Antonela, are eager to hear the music and, more significantly, to hear the words, which will spark many interesting conversations. This latest display of love for Shakira comes as Messi's life partner seems to hint that she is eager to hear the new song from the Colombian musicians.

The overwhelming amount of positive feedback may suggest that Antonela and Shakira's friendship may have been stronger than previously believed, despite the fact that they were never considered close. It's possible that the split has made no noticeable difference there. However, Messi's wife is definitely on Team Shakira due to her support for the singer after her split with Pique.