‘Lioness’ with Nicole Kidman: Everything you need to know about the series

Nicole Kidman is ready to return to TV with the upcoming series ‘Lioness,’ which is based on a real-life CIA program of the same name. The show will follow a young Marine recruit to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization.

While the Australian star has built a successful career in cinema, in the past few years she has also found success on the small screen. Besides HBO’s acclaimed drama series ‘Big Little Lies,’ she has starred on Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers,’ which was renewed for a second season.

Now, she will be part of this project from creator, writer and producer Taylor Sheridan, who will also serve as showrunner. Sheridan is well known for another successful show, Yellowstone. Check out here all you need to know about ‘Lioness,’ including cast, potential release date and more.

‘Lioness’: Who is in the cast?

Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor who must “juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community.” Meanwhile, Laysla De Oliveira will portray the main character, Cruz Manuelos.

Also, Zoe Saldaña plays Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives. Another big name attached to the project is Morgan Freeman, who plays Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State.

The rest of the cast of ‘Lioness’ consists of: Yellowstone alum Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier.

Potential release date and where it will be available

The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. As the series is currently filming in Mallorca (Spain), and its expected to come out in late 2023.