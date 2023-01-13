On Wednesday night, the sad news of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the stunning singer who has been able to make her own way, was announced. Here, check out what happened to the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla.

Lisa Marie Presley is not only remembered for being the daughter of Elvis, but she has also found her own way and has established herself as a singer for many years. Her mother, Priscilla, is the one who has given the sad news of her passing at the age of 54. Both were last seen at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony three days ago.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known", Priscilla said in the statement to People. The message came after the star was reported to be in critical condition before being induced into a coma.

The singer and songwriter has not had an easy life, losing her father when she was just 9 years old, as the King of Rock and Roll passed away at 42 in 1977. Lisa Marie became an executive of Elvis Presley Enterprises and Sunday, January 8 was the last time she visited her former home, Graceland, in order to celebrate what would have been the icon's 88th birthday.

What did Lisa Marie Presley pass away from?

Lisa Marie's discomfort began during the night of the Golden Globes 2023. After having lived a magical night, where she said she was amazed by Austin Butler's performance as her father, she began to feel not too well. 48 hours after her appearance, she had to be taken to West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were called to her residence in Calabasas, California, early in the morning. They had received a call that someone in the home was in cardiac arrest, a law enforcement source confirmed to Deadline.

Fire department medics also came to the scene, who, after performing a treatment to stabilize the singer, managed to recover her pulse. Once she arrived at the hospital, she had to be assisted with a temporary pacemaker while she was in an induced coma.

Priscilla took to social media to ask for prayers for the health of her daughter, who at the time was struggling between life and death. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel everyone's prayers and ask for privacy at this time", she posted.

Soon after, however, Presley confirmed the death of her only daughter following a cardiac arrest. RIP Lisa Marie Presley...