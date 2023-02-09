Singer and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson will release a documentary about his life titled "All of Those Voices." Here, check out when and how to watch it in the United States.

Louis Tomlinson, singer and member of boy band sensation One Direction, will tell the story of his life in his upcoming documentary titled “All Of Those Voices.” The musician will offer “a refreshingly raw and real look” at his career and personal journey.

The documentary is directed by Charlie Lightening, who also helmed Liam Gallagher’s “As It Was.” The film will show never-before-seen home footage of the preparation for Tomlinson’s 2022 tour, and it will reportedly show “a unique perspective” of how it is to be a musician today.

Tomlinson said that he has been working on it “for years,” and he is “really excited to finally put it out into the world,” per Variety. The “Bigger Than Me” singer also said that he wanted to share his story “in my own words.” Here’s when and where you can watch it.

When and how to watch Louis Tomlinson’s documentary

The documentary is set to hit select theaters on March 22. However, in order to get tickets, fans will have to visit www.allofthosevoices.com on February 22, when they go on sale at 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. The participating theaters will also be revealed that day.

Per the announcement, “From the highs of superstardom to the lows of personal tragedy, Louis’ story is one of resilience and determination. The film explores his journey from a member of One Direction to a solo artist, capturing the challenges and triumphs that defined his path.”

Also, “The film shows a side of Louis that fans have never seen before, as he grapples with the pressures of fame and the weight of his own voice.” Tomlinson released his second solo studio album “Faith in the Future” in November 2022.