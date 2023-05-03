Love Again is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan's upcoming romantic movie that will have a soundtrack by Celine Dion. Here, check out all the songs featured and more.

Celine Dion has come out of her four-year retirement to voice the soundtrack of Love Again, the upcoming romantic film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) and Sam Heughan (Outlander). The singer will not only be in the music, but will also be making her film debut and playing herself.

The plot follows the life of Mira Ray, a woman who sends a series of romantic text messages to her late fiancé's old number, which has since been reassigned to a journalist named Rob Burns. It is scheduled for release on Friday, May 5, so there are only two days left until the long-awaited moment.

The album for the film features fourteen songs and is entitled LOVE AGAIN (Soundtrack from The Motion Picture). This will be available for purchase and playback starting May 12. "I had a lot of fun making this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka and Sam in my first feature film is a gift I will treasure forever", said the 55-year-old star.

'Love Again' Soundtrack: Full Tracklist