Love Is Blind is one of the most successful reality shows of Netflix. However, fans aren’t happy with current hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Reports suggest that the streamer is already considering their replacements.

Love Is Blind is one of the most successful reality shows of Netflix, as the outrage for the delay of the Season 4 live reunion showed. However, fans aren’t happy with current hosts Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa and it seems like the streamer is already considering who could replace them.

Fans' unhappiness with the hosts isn’t just a social media thing, as there is a Change.org petition with more than 21,000 signatures asking them to leave the show, which was created after the reunion by fan Libby Cross.

Per The Daily Mail, many fans believe that the hosts’ “cringy,” “condescending” and "obnoxious” behavior towards contestants should make Netflix replace them, especially after the reunion which was watched by 6.5 million viewers. Here, check out which couple could be the new hosts of Love is Blind.

Who could be the new hosts of Love is Blind?

According to a new report from The Daily Mail, former contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are the main option to become hosts as “Netflix and the show’s creator consider their options.” Speed and Hamilton met in Season 1, and got married in November 2018.

An insider told the outlet that “There’s always been whispers about replacing them (Nick and Vanessa), especially now after the live reunion special which was a complete disaster on so many levels,” and “If they want to keep their ratings up, there’s got to be a change.”

The source continued, “Viewers feel a connection with Lauren and Cameron because they are the real deal. They are down-to-earth, kind people who can actually help the contestants because they have walked in their shoes. People want to relate to the hosts – and at this point they can’t relate to Vanessa or Nick.”

Netflix hasn’t commented officially on the matter. However, if the report turns out to be true, it makes sense also as the Hamiltons are one of the success’ stories of the show. You can stream Season 4 of Love is Blind on the platform.