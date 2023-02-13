If you’re in the mood for love, Paris or both, you can go wrong with the new unscripted reality dating show “Love Trip: Paris.” Check out when and how to catch the first episode.

Apart from the format, the series is also LGBTQ friendly as some of the girls are not only interested in French men. Matt Rogers, from Las Culturistas, will narrate the journey of these women and, as all the show’s of this nature, we can expect romance, laughs and drama.

The women, according to Teen Vogue, are: Caroline, a personal trainer from New York interested in women; Rose, a Boston realtor who wants to meet the passionate Frenchman; Lacy, a mental health podcaster based in Nashville who is looking for romantic prospects of any gender; and Josielyn, a Los Angeles model.

When and how to watch the premiere of Love Trip: Paris?

The show will premiere on Tuesday, February 14th (aka Valentine’s Day) at 9 PM on Freeform. The channel is available on most cable packages. However, you can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

You could also watch the show on Hulu, but you need a subscription. While the premiere is at 9 PM, the show will air at 10 PM for the rest of the season. Per TVGuide, we know that in the first episode, viewers will watch the women move to Paris and be afraid of making the same mistakes again.

Meanwhile, during the second episode, titled "Love Blooms,” things will heat up as “two new suitors catch Josielyn's interest. Rose takes a shot with another man. Caroline turns up the heat. Lacy reveals a shocking secret from her past.”