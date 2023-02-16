Elizabeth Olsen will be starring in another miniseries and this time it won't be with Marvel Studios. Here, check out when the drama Love & Death will premiere and on which streaming platform.

Elizabeth Olsen has stepped away from Marvel Studios to star in a new drama. The actress will play the role of Candy Montgomery in the new HBO series Max, titled Love & Death. The story promises to be nerve-wracking and will have many genres intertwined, such as suspense, drama, crime and mystery.

The plot portrays her character and Betty Gore, who had a lot in common, such as singing together in the Methodist church choir, their daughters being best friends and their husbands having good jobs at tech companies in the northern Dallas suburbs. Underneath that perfect life, however, were two women who simmered with unspoken frustrations.

There we will see how the 34-year-old actress, who starred in WandaVision, plays the role of a housewife who is accused of murdering her neighbor with an axe. The cast is full of great artists, such as Jesse Plemons, Olivia Grace Applegate, Fabiola Andujar and Patrick Fugit, among others.

When will Love & Death be released?

The miniseries will have seven episodes in total and will premiere on April 27th of this year. Since it is a real case, the research that was done was quite extensive.

The creators had to rely on Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob Briggs' book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, which includes exclusive interviews with the Montgomery and Gore families.

In addition, they also relied on the two-part article by Robert Udashen (one of the attorneys in the case and also a consultant), called Love and Death in Silicon Prairie.

On which platform will Love & Death be released?

Love & Death will be added to the HBO Max platform in April. Several members of the cast gave some interviews where they talked about the real case and what kind of interpretation they wanted to give it in the show. One of them was Jesse Plemons, who plays Allan.

He said, "At that time in Texas, mental health care or therapy was not on the table. So they found someone to listen to. They had a beautiful and helpful friendship that was romantic in its own way, but it was also a way to talk honestly in a way that I don't think they had the opportunity to do before".

As the interview went on, more details were revealed and finally he spoke in reference to the protagonist of the real case. There he said "She has never done a public interview. I think she worked very hard reinventing herself a life after such public humiliation. I was hoping not to add more negative energy to that, but to try to understand her as best I could with the information I had".