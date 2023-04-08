Love is Blind is coming to an end and it's time to see the final result of the fourth season, which streams on Netflix every Friday. Here, check out what the official schedule is.

Love is Blind is one of Netflix's most popular reality series and users have been treated to five episodes of season four in a row when it premiered in March. This edition is set in Seattle, while Nick and Vanessa Lachey serve as hosts.

Being a dating show, many have come to compare it to The Bachelor, which until recently was airing Zach Shallcross' season. At the beginning of the show, viewers had questions about how the contestants were going to be paired up.

Each of the cast members must be placed in modules designed to date other people while talking on a loudspeaker. Engaged couples are allowed to leave the capsules to see each other face-to-face, but first they must go through a process.

When are the episodes of Love is Blind released?

Love is Blind is one of the most popular reality shows on the streaming platform and in a few days it will reach its long-awaited season finale. The first five episodes premiered at the end of March, specifically on the 24th. Fans were treated to five episodes full of drama and many funny moments between the participants.

Despite the first batch of episodes, they are released on a weekly basis and every Friday. Here, check out when the remaining episodes will be released, until the grand finale of the fourth season: