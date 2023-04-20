Love is Blind continues to run its course on Netflix's streaming platform and it seems that fans are not happy with some of the attitudes of its hosts. Here, check out why they are asking for their departure.

Love is Blind is one of Netflix's most popular shows and has a solid fan base that follows the show minute by minute. During the last few episodes, they have been quite unhappy with the direction the reality show is taking, especially because of its two hosts.

Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, who are responsible for hosting, are not very well liked by the viewers. A petition, which already has more than 21,000 signatures, was recently created and circulated before the streaming service aired the fourth season's episode on Sunday, April 16.

Billboard confirmed that the fan petition was made through change.org and is titled "Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind". Although many do not have any problems or negative comments against the couple, there are others who have decided that it is time for them to leave the show...

Why are fans calling for the departure of Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts?

The main reason fans no longer want to see the couple as hosts of Love is Blind is because the pair tend to make the plot revolve around themselves. Billboard claimed that the two have a tendency to put "the focus on themselves and their personal lives instead of focusing on the contestants actually participating in the experiment."

The show is about single people who are looking for love and go on the show in order to get a commitment, before meeting in person. Viewers believe that instead of putting the focus there, the presenters are talking too much about themselves and their personal history. Something that doesn't matter much to the audience.