The third season of Emily in Paris is now available on Netflix and Lucas Bravo is one of the most popular actors of the series since its premiere in October 2020. Here, check out all about the actor's life.

The third season of Emily in Paris is already available on the streaming platform and so far it has been a success, as has happened with its other two editions. Lily Collins is the protagonist of the story but she is not the only one, as she is accompanied by great actors, such as Lucas Bravo, who plays the chef Gabriel.

The French actor has been present in the Netflix series since the first season and the success he has had has been quite resounding. His name went on to be known worldwide and having to deal with the ups and downs of fame and recognition. During an interview, he confessed that he was glad to be a part but that it has been a bit overwhelming, especially because of the beauty standards.

"Overnight I have become an object. It's made me become much more self-aware. Because when you think of that word and the people it's applied to, you always see a healthy, attractive, muscular person, and I'm not like that. I don't want to be perfect. I've been working against this. In France they don't want handsome, they want broken faces with personality", he confessed to The Times.

Who is Lucas Bravo?

Lucas Bravo was born on March 26, 1988 in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes. So the actor is currently 34 years old and has French nationality. His parents are quite famous, as they are retired French footballer Daniel Bravo and singer Eva Bravo. He attended Lycée Pasteur high school in Neuilly-sur-Seine.

He made his screen debut thanks to Sous le soleil de Saint Tropez in 2013 and the following year he appeared in the French drama film La Crème de la crème as Antoine Mufla. His popularity in the United States did not come until he agreed to appear as chef Gabriel, downstairs neighbor and love interest of Lily Collins in Emily in Paris.

In addition, Bravo also starred in the series Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, along with other actors such as Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert and Jason Isaacs. In August she reported that she was going to be in Dean Craig's next film with Maria Bakalova, which was titled The Honeymoon.

He had other participations with great figures, such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts. The 34-year-old actor gave the present in his latest film, Ticket to Paradise. Besides, his vocation not only belongs to the world of acting, but he is also a professional model, represented by the agency Viva in Paris.

What is Lucas Bravo's net worth?

Although unconfirmed, the actor is estimated to have a fortune between $2 million and $3 million, according to Parade. In addition, it is believed that he earns around $50,000 and $100,000 for each episode in which he appears in the Netflix series. So far he has appeared in almost all the episodes of the first season, which has a total of 10. While the second was in several and during the third he returned to be more recurrent.