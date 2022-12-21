The third season of Emily in Paris arrived on Netflix early Wednesday morning and is already a hit among its most loyal users. Here, check out who is the actor who plays Alfie since the second season.

The third season of Emily in Paris premiered just a few hours ago and is already a success on the streaming platform. The series starring Lily Collins arrived with its first episodes on Netflix in October 2020 and since then it has been one of the most viewed titles. Lucien Laviscount, who has played Alfie since the second season, is back in the new plot.

During an interview with Time, the 30-year-old actor talked about his role in the series and assured that "Alfie's role is to show how it feels to be alone in a city. When you feel that way, you can get a little bitter, and that's why he's on guard and defensive and sarcastic".

Lucien has gone from being a recurring actor in the second season to one of the most beloved characters in the third season and is expected to continue his journey for another edition. Here, check out all about the life of the actor, who is a soccer and photography fan...

Who is Lucien Laviscount?

Lucien Leon Laviscount was born on June 9, 1992 in Burnley, a town in the metropolitan area in Lancashire, England. He is currently 30 years old and a British national. He debuted in 2002 with Clocking Off but it was not until 2007 that he became known, after appearing in the teen drama Grange Hill as Jake Briggs.

Thanks to this role, he appeared in several television series, such as ITV's Coronation Street in 2009 and BBC One's Waterloo Road from 2010 to 2011. That same year, he participated in the eighth season of Celebrity Big Brother. In 2015 he shared the screen with several great actors, such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Lea Michele, after playing Earl Grey in the first season of the horror comedy Scream Queens on FOX.

His only vocation is not acting, but he also has a great love for music. In 2012 he signed with SK Records and released his debut single Dance With You, in collaboration with rapper MANN. His current steady job is in front of the camera but it is not out of the question that at some point he will seek a steady career in the music industry.

How was Lucien Laviscount discovered?

It seems that Lucien and Alfie have a lot in common, since it was his dashing attitude that got him into the entertainment industry. During an interview at the beginning of Emily in Paris, the actor was asked about his origins.

"I was shopping with my mother in town and there was a beautiful store assistant. She was probably about 18 and I was about 10. I went over there, sassy and bold, and I said, 'Are we out of here or what? Because I don't know about you, but I think the Lion King is showing around here somewhere.' This woman overheard me and said to my mom, 'Listen, he's got heart. I'm casting for this new children's clothing brand. He'd be great, I should bring him in for an audition.' And I got the job", he confessed.

So her career began as a model and ended up debuting in the launch of David Beckham's children's clothing line, long before she even thought about film or television.