The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023 will occur this month. Here, check out everything you need to know about this interesting event.

Lunar Eclipse May 2023: Date, time and if it will be visible in the US

It’s time for the first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, and the second of the season. The first one occurred on April 20, and it was a total solar eclipse. Here, check out everything you need to know about this interesting event.

A lunar eclipse always happens on the full Moon, and this time it will be a penumbral eclipse. This means that the Moon travels through Earth's penumbra, or the faint outer part of the planet's shadow.

This type of eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and the aren’t perfectly aligned, which results in some of the Sun’s light being blocked by the Earth. On the other hand, this type of eclipse is also the most difficult to notice, as the Moon only gets slightly darker unlike the total lunar eclipse, which is also known as the Blood Moon.

Date and Time for the Lunar Eclipse (May 2023)

The first Lunar Eclipse of the year will fall on Friday, May 5, 2023. However, it won’t be visible from the United States, as it will happen during the day in the region. More specifically, 10:00 AM (ET).

Can I watch the Eclipse in the United States?

No, this eclipse is not visible from North America. However, it will be visible in the Antarctic, Oceania, Australia, Asia, Europe, Africa, South Georgia, and the South Sandwich Islands. However, you can watch it on Youtube on the channel Rocketry Dreamer Live.

When is the next Eclipse in 2023?

There are two more Eclipses happening this year. The next one will be a Solar Eclipse and it will occur on October 14, 2023. Then, on October 28 and 29, it will be the turn for a partial lunar eclipse.