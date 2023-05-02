The first Lunar Eclipse of 2023, and the second after the total solar eclipse of April, will take place on May 5th. Here, check out how this astronomical event will affect all astrological signs.

The event won’t be visible in the United States, as it will occur at 1 PM (ET), approximately. This time, the Moon will travel through Earth’s penumbra (a penumbral eclipse), which makes it difficult to see it.

The eclipse happens in Scorpio, which will definitely make things more intense for everyone. Of course, as with every astronomical event, there are many different interpretations. Here, check out what is the spiritual meaning according to Western astrology.

What is the spiritual meaning of the Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio?

Per a Cosmopolitan article by the Astro Twins, Lunar eclipses are usually about the “shadow work,” meaning that you have to embrace those human parts of you that you don’t like to admit about yourself and to integrate them.

Also, as the eclipse is in Scorpio, this means that those emotions and feelings that we often associate with negative things such as envy, lust, anger, shame and more will come to the light.

According to astrologer Mia Astral, this eclipse is also for “big endings” in your life, especially things related to obsessions or addictions. If you want to dig more about what it means specifically to you, you can think about themes you were leading with in May and October 2022, as there were other eclipses there.