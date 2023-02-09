Idris Elba will reprise his role as John Luther in the upcoming film-sequel to the British TV series. The movie will also star Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Here's when is premiering and where to watch or stream.

It seems like spy-crime-thrillers might be the next move for Netflix, apart from the romantic comedies. After the premiere of two series of espionage starring Noah Centineo (“The Recruit”) and Charlie Cox (“Treason”), the platform is about to release a film-continuation of ‘Luther’ with Idris Elba.

Titled “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” the upcoming crime drama will serve as a sequel of the 2010-19 British TV series of the same name. Elba, who said was not interested in being the next James Bond, reprises his role as John Luther, and he also produces.

With him, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis will also star. Meanwhile, the film is directed by Jamie Payne (The Alienist, The Hour, Primeval) and written by Neil Cross, who was also behind the original series. Here’s when and where you can watch it.

When is ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ coming to Netflix?

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 10, 2023. However, as other films produced by the platform such as ‘Glass Onion,’ the movie will have a theatrical release on Feb. 24th in select cinemas.

The movie will follow Luther, according to the synopsys, who sits behind bars and is still haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath, as he decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary while a serial killer is terrorizing London.

It’s little known what character Erivo will play, apart from the fact that is an associate of Luther. Meanwhile, Serkis plays David Robey, the tech billionaire who is also a serial killer. The rest of the cast includes: Dermot Crowley as DSU Martin Schenk, Luther's former superintendent; Lauryn Ajufo as Anya, Natasha Patel as Lydia Deng, Henry Hereford as Brian Lee and Jess Liaudin.