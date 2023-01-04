One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year, 'M3gan,' will finally come out in theaters. Here, check out how to watch this film in cinemas or online.

2022 was an incredible year for horror movies, with many exciting films such as ‘Smile,’ ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies,’ or ‘The Dark Phone.’ However, one of the most anticipated movies is coming out this year, ‘M3gan.’

M3gan is a sci-fi horror dark comedy directed by Gerard Johnstone. It was written by Akela Cooper, from a story from Cooper and James Wan. The movie follows Gemma, a roboticist at a toy company who has to look after her niece Cady, after her parents die in a car accident.

In order to do so, she will use a prototype of M3gan, a lifelike robotic doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally. However, the doll will get out of control and will overprotect Cady, leading to disastrous consequences.

When does ‘M3gan’ come out on streaming?

The movie has its worldwide premiere in December in Los Angeles, but it will come out in theaters on January 6th. It has received terrific reviews, having an approval of 94% on the website Rotten Tomatoes. However, a streaming release date hasn’t been announced yet.

The film is distributed by Universal Pictures, and the studio has a deal with PeacockTV. So, it’s likely that the movie will end up on that platform. Meanwhile, a standard time window for streaming releases has been 45 days after its theatrical release.

The cast of the film includes Allison Williams as Gemma, Violet McGraw as Cady, Amie Donald as M3GAN (with the voice of Jenna Davis), Ronny Chieng as David, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Cole, Jen Van Epps as Tess, Stephane Garneau-Monten as Kurt, Arlo Green as Ryan and Lori Dungey.

*This article will be updated.