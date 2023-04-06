The countdown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 has already begun and it's just over a month until we see some of Hollywood's hottest stars on stage together. Here, check out when the ceremony will take place and at what time.

It's time for awards season to continue and now it's the turn of the MTV Movie & TV Awards. This weekend, the best in film and television will be honored at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Iconic actress Drew Barrymore will host the event, which will be packed with Hollywood's biggest names.

The list of nominees was released on Wednesday, April 5 and there are several surprises, as well as some outrage. Social media users were a bit outraged when Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux from The Last of Us received the nomination for Best Kiss, competing with Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow from Outer Banks and Riley Keough and Sam Claflin from Daisy Jones & The Six.

The actors of the HBO series, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, won recognition after performing an uncomfortable scene. Torv is the one who plays Tess, while Prajoux plays a kind of zombie, called Stalker. The two had to kiss during one of the female character's final moments, as she gets the Cordycep infection.

When and at what time are the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are just around the corner and will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Before the ceremony begins airing, we'll see how the celebrities hit the red carpet in some of the best outfits.

Here, check out the schedule for when the awards ceremony will begin: