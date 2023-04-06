With the nominations already revealed, the countdown has begun for another edition of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Last year, the event was home to many iconic moments within the industry, such as when Sydney Sweeney ended her acceptance speech with one of the most popular lines from her character in Euphoria.
There we saw the 25-year-old receive the award for Best Fight, thanks to her scene with Alexa Demie. She said goodbye to the stage with one of Cassie's most memorable lines, in which she said "I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have because you all are so incredible. But I have to be honest, Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier".
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Drew Barrymore on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The popcorn-shaped awards ceremony will take place at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and will be broadcast live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.
2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Full list of nominees
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer — Nope
- Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
- Diego Luna —Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer – Nope
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor
Most Frightened Performance
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long – Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden – Ink Master
- Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie