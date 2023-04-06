We finally know which stars and productions are up for some awards at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, so we'll see some big names on stage. Here, check out the full list of nominees.

With the nominations already revealed, the countdown has begun for another edition of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Last year, the event was home to many iconic moments within the industry, such as when Sydney Sweeney ended her acceptance speech with one of the most popular lines from her character in Euphoria.

There we saw the 25-year-old receive the award for Best Fight, thanks to her scene with Alexa Demie. She said goodbye to the stage with one of Cassie's most memorable lines, in which she said "I wish Alexa was here so that she could thank the amazing fans that we have because you all are so incredible. But I have to be honest, Maddie might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never, ever been happier".

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Drew Barrymore on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. The popcorn-shaped awards ceremony will take place at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT and will be broadcast live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Full list of nominees

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling KeKe Palmer — Nope Michael B. Jordan — Creed III Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 – Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore - The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary