One month to go until the countdown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 comes to an end and the ceremony, which will be hosted by one of the most popular actresses, finally gets underway. Here, check out who has been chosen for the role.

It's time to honor the entertainment industry once again and this time it will be the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards that will occupy the attention of all viewers during the night of Sunday, May 7. Before the popcorn-shaped awards ceremony begins, it's time to see how the stars shine on the red carpet.

Last year we saw Vanessa Hudgens take the lead as host. The 34-year-old actress, who is now engaged to baseball player Cole Tucker, made her way on stage to present some of the most important categories and to liven up the evening, which featured stars like Sydney Sweeney and the cast of Top Gun: Maverick.

The event will not only be broadcast on the MTV channel, but will also take place on one of the most important streaming platforms: Paramount+, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. Once this period ends, new users will have to choose from a number of monthly plans, ranging from $4.99 to $9.99.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Which star has been chosen as host?

It has been revealed who has been chosen to emcee the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. On stage for the evening will be the one and only Drew Barrymore. She made the announcement herself during an edition of her talk show.

It has been one of the best options and the actress has been delighted to be able to play that role in the awards ceremony, especially after assuring to be a great fan of the event and the channel.