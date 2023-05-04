The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place this Sunday, May 7th in Los Angeles. However, the show will be very different than planned as host Drew Barrymore has decided to not participate. Here, check out why.

Hollywood has been shaken by the Writers Guild of America’s strike, which started on May 2nd after negotiations with TV and movie studios didn’t reach a new agreement. The first ‘victims’ of the strike were the late night talk shows, and now the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, which will be held this Sunday (May 7, 8 PM ET).

[Watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards online free on Fubo]

Drew Barrymore was set to host the event, but the actress and host has dropped out in solidarity with the writers. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me,” she said in a statement per Variety.

While she also vowed to come back next year, now the show will have to figure out a way to continue. Will there be another host? What happens with presenters? Here’s everything we know about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023.

Who will replace Drew Barrymore as host of the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

According to Variety, the show will go on without a host but plans are “still evolving day-by-day, as producers pivot to their strike contingency plans and wait and see who among their presenters, nominees and guests are still willing and able to appear on the telecast.” Still, Barrymore already pre-taped some short films for the telecast, and they are expected to air.

Also, the red carpet and talent interviews have been canceled. Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards told Variety that they are considering finding “a way to explain what is happening with the strike and why the show looks a bit different than originally planned.”

It’s also unclear which talent will appear, with Halle Bailey, the Daisy Jones & The Six cast, and many more initially set to present. “We’re going to be super respectful of the talents’ decisions to either be involved in pre tapes, show up or not show up, whatever they decide,” he said.